MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - It's a beacon of hope for teachers and school support staff who've been waiting for their COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 95,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines are on the way to Pennsylvania, according to state health officials.
The shots don't need to be frozen and are administered only once, unlike the Pfizer Moderna vaccines, which require two doses.
"It allows us to continue efforts to vaccinate people in phase 1A while also setting up this special initiative to get kids back into school," said Alison Beam, Pennsylvania's acting health secretary.
Helping to make it happen are the state's intermediate units, including the Berks County Intermediate unit.
"Our target date is by the end of next week, is when we'll open, but we're waiting on final confirmation from PEMA and the National Guard for that actual first day," Jill Hackman, the BCIU's executive director.
Officials said the first people to get priority will be staff in pre-K through 12th grade who teach students with disabilities and English language learners, all staff in pre-K through 6th grades, and contracted services, like bus drivers and food services. Officials said the second phase will include all staff in grades 7 through 12, and anyone in the first phase who didn't get a vaccine.
Hackman also said each school district will receive an equitable amount of vaccine doses.
"We feel fortunate to be afforded this opportunity for our staff members to have the vaccine," said Hackman.