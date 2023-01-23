READING, Pa. - A career fair designed for those on probation, parole or anyone with past involvement in the criminal justice system is coming to Reading next month.

Berks Connections/Pretrial Services (BCPS) is holding their semi-annual returning citizens career fair at the DoubleTree by Hilton on February 6.

The event runs 9:00 a.m. to noon and BCPS anticipates over 40 area employers will be in attendance, including Morgan Truck Body, Champion Personnel, Brentwood Industries and Amazon.

These employers offer second-chance employment opportunities, which can be life-changing for many individuals who've had prior run-ins with the law.

“Like any other individuals, reentrants can add value to the workplace," said Nikki Schnovel, co-executive director at BCPS. "They are ready to make a change and live a productive life and are very appreciative of those who help make that happen.”

More information can be found on their website.