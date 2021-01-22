Cordell Thomas graphic

READING, Pa. - A man charged with murder in the death of his infant child in Schuylkill County has been apprehended in Reading.

Berks County sheriff's deputies and the U.S. Marshals Task Force apprehended Cordell Thomas in the 300 block of Pine Street on Friday, according to Sheriff Eric Weaknecht.

Thomas had been sought since Thursday on charges that include third-degree murder and aggravated assault in the death of his 3-month-old child in Pottsville, Weaknecht said.

The child died of injuries to the head, Weaknecht said. No other information about the death was immediately available.

In addition to murder and aggravated assault, Thomas is charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

