Berks Career and Technology Center in Bern Township
BERN TWP., Pa. - Students who attend either of the Berks Career and Technology Center's two campuses will be learning virtually for the rest of this week.

The BCTC said Wednesday that the move is the result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with six cases being confirmed on its west campus in Bern Township and four on its east campus in Oley Township.

The BCTC said it is planning to reopen its campuses for in-person learning next Monday, Dec. 14.

In the meantime, the school has launched an online dashboard that features a 14-day rolling number of positive and presumed positive COVID-19 cases at the BCTC.

