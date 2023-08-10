HAMBURG, Pa. - "Go ahead. Do it. I dare ya..."

"A friend of mine dared me to take a trip, a canoe trip, from Staten Island to L.A. via the Panama Canal," recalled 79-year-old Fritz Sprandel.

Now, he is sitting in a peaceful restaurant, but 53 years ago to the day, he was sitting in a canoe, about to shove off on a harrowing adventure.

"I don't consider myself a thrill-seeker but it's always the challenge. The negativity in the dare. You're not supposed to do it. Well, guess what? I did it,” Sprandel said.

He never made it to Los Angeles, drifting off course into the waters of the Fidel Castro-led Cuban government, and gunfire.

"The gun shots were... they got me wet. That's how close they were,” Sprandel said.

The splash with death would be followed by being detained 46 days with some of the most wanted men in America.

"I was eventually snuck back into the United States by the FBI,” he said.

And interrogated by the CIA upon his return to the states.

The story garnered national attention, and Sprandel wrote a book called "Adventure on a Dare" about the experience.

And on this anniversary of the start of a surreal adventure...

"Some people say I'm the only one to have a revolutionary trial from Fidel Castro and be alive to tell about it,” said Sprandel.

"I do thank God for a lot of things.”