SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa . |When you're a Beach Boy on tour and you have a day off, what do you do?
"We had a day off today and I'm friends with Gene Kilroy whose the business manager for Muhammad Ali for many years," Mike Love of The Beach Boys said.
And so it is as music legend Mike Love walks the grounds where a sports legend once trained in Schuylkill County. But if you talk to Ali's former manager, Mahanoy City native Gene Kilroy, this is just like it used to be back in the day.
"Everybody came here. So many celebrities came up here. I think some day this is gonna be a historical shrine," Kilroy said.
This is just the latest chapter in the story of The Beach Boys legacy and Ali's crossing paths.
"During The Beach Boys induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame we invited Muhammad Ali to come with us which he did," Love said.
"The pairing of Muhammad Ali and The Beach Boys makes perfect sense, especially to those who knew Ali as he transcends sports and still continues to do so," Love said. "Muhammad Ali transcended sports and transcended race and he's meant a lot to a lot of people over the years."
Love says the he feels Ali's presence as he walks he grounds of his former camp.
"You can't help but feel his presence because his photograph is all around and a lot of things he talked about and said," Love said
His former manager says he believes a day like today, with his Beach Boy friend paying a visit, is something that would make the champ smile.
"He loved this place. This was his utopia," Kilroy said.