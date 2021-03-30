MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — Three weeks after being called on to provide more information about Pennsylvania's process of administering the COVID-19 vaccines in Berks County, the state's acting health secretary will participate in a virtual discussion on the topic.
State. Sen. Judy Schwank announced Tuesday that she will host Alison Beam and other health professionals for a Zoom town hall meeting on issues associated with the vaccines.
In addition to Beam, Schwank will be joined Wednesday night by Dr. Debra Powell, Reading Hospital's chief of infectious diseases; Dr. Kimberly Wolf, senior medical director/quality at St. Joseph Medical Center; Dr. Lloyd Wolf, regional medical director for Penn State Health Community Medical Group; and representatives of the Hospital Association of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Pharmacist Association.
The town hall is set to begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The public can register by going to the Pennsylvania Senate Democrats' website and choosing the March 31 event.
In a letter to Beam on March 8, Schwank expressed her "growing sense of frustration, disappointment, and anger" over how the state "has handled the distribution and administration of and public information efforts about COVID-19 vaccines."
Berks County's government leaders have expressed similar frustration with the Wolf Administration.
Schwank asked that the state provide Berks County officials and residents with an update specific to the county regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.
"Our county is not receiving COVID-19 vaccines at the same rate as our neighboring counties," she added, "and we need to know why."
Beam, who took over for Dr. Rachel Levine in January, has heard similar concerns from the leaders of Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties. She will participate in a town hall discussion with Sen. John Kane, who represents parts of Chester and Delaware counties, on Tuesday.