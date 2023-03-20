Winter days at Bear Creek Mountain are over for the season.

"It's been a good season," said Gary Kline, director of marketing and guest experiences at Bear Creek. "We're closing (Sunday) at 4 p.m."

The resort in Longswamp Township, Berks County, put in 80 days worth of skiing and tubing experiences for guests.

The team says the days were challenging at times.

"We only had about 6 inches of natural snow for the entire year," said Kline.

The resort had to rely heavily on artificial snow. It's an extensive process, but worth it for the guests.

"We were able to make it happen with what we had and it was great," said Kline.

He says the families that come out are what make the seasons worthwhile.

"Seeing the joy that skiing and Bear Creek brings to them is always my favorite. Whether it's for the first time or the 65/70-year-old people who have been coming for years," said Kline.

And even though you'll have to wait for next winter for skiing and snowboarding, the resort is still open for weddings and festivals from now until the fall.