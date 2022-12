LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. - Weather is putting a damper on the start of ski season for some.

Bear Creek Mountain Resort pushed back opening day for season pass holders and hotel guests to Christmas Eve, Saturday, at 8:30 a.m.

It was originally set for Thursday, but a strong storm is set to bring heavy rain to the region.

Day tickets, which must be purchased in advance, will be available starting Monday, Dec. 26.