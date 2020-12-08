LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. - Berks County's one-and-only ski resort has put out the help-wanted sign.
Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Longswamp Township announced Tuesday that it is hiring for the 2020-21 ski season.
"Our biggest needs are line-cooks, restaurant servers, lift operators, hotel housekeepers, overnight snowmakers, and several people to work at our snow sports desk scheduling lessons," said Monica Hamilton, the resort's director of human resources.
Bear Creek said the COVID-19 pandemic forced its human resources department to take a more strategic approach to hiring this year. The available positions, it added, could be ideal for people who lost their jobs during the resulting economic downtown.
"We are looking to hire fewer people that have a little bit more availability rather than hiring multiple people that can only work one or two shifts a week," Hamilton explained.
Bear Creek said it normally hires a few hundred extra employees for its winter operations. Current openings are listed online on the resort's website.