LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. – Bear Creek Mountain Resort is looking to fill hundreds of positions ahead of the snowy season.
Amid sunny skies and unseasonably warm weather Wednesday afternoon, staff members held the season's first job fair at the resort to try and attract workers; they also interviewed some candidates on the spot.
"Very soon temperatures will be dropping, and at that time, we will need snow makers," said Phil Bowman, assistant snow sports director at the resort.
Bowman says the resort also needs people to operate the lifts and to work at the hotel and spa.
"We need ski instructors, snow board instructors," Bowman added. Not to mention, there is a need for cooks and groundskeepers.
While Bowman says there are many college kids to fill shifts on nights and weekends, the resort needs people to work weekdays. They also have part-time, full-time and seasonal positions available.
"I actually mow lawns with my grandfather," said Morgan Keely of East Greenville, "so this will be my first real job."
The Perkiomen Valley High School junior, who attended the job fair with her mother, said the environment is what enticed her to apply. "And I love the outdoors," said Keely. "I can't wait to be out here and help."
An Emmaus High School senior was hired on the spot. "I was thinking about the pay and the overall environment," said Gabriel Lemaire of Alburtis.
While inflation may be hurting people's pockets, it's not expected to keep snow enthusiasts from the slopes.
"We're definitely anticipating a good season," explained Bowman. "Our season passes are up. Some of our programs have already sold out."
Skiers and snowboarders had one question on their mind: When will the slopes be covered in powder?
"There will be snow on these slopes when it gets cold enough to have snow on the slopes," Bowman said with a laugh.
Bear Creek will be holding two additional job fairs:
- Virtual job fair on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- In-person job fair on Tuesday, Nov. 22 from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Managers say most of the resort's entry-level positions start at $15 an hour; more skilled positions will start at a higher hourly rate. People are also encouraged to apply on the resort's website.