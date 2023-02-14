LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. - The slopes are set, the glow sticks are out and now we are waiting for the tubers, as Bear Creek and the community take a stand against cancer, lighting up the night.

All proceeds will go to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

"For every ticket purchased, they're going to be getting a red glow stick. There's also going to be other glow sticks that are handed out with every donation," said Maria King, events and activities manager at Bear Creek.

There will be a DJ and a bake sale with tubing set to start at 6 p.m. King said it was all put together by one of their team members.

"She is bringing this event together to us, so we can raise money for this great cause on behalf of her grandfather and a friend that died of leukemia," said King.

They are aiming to hit a $1,500 donation goal.

"It's a great opportunity to bring awareness to this cause and the fact that we have a team member here that's brining even more awareness, it's just even more special," said King.

The event will run until 8 p.m. and tickets are still available.