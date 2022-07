If you're looking for a fun way to stay cool amid the heat wave this weekend, you could hit the slopes at Bear Creek.

The Mountain Resort is opening up its massive slip and slide all weekend long.

There are more than 20 inflatable slide options which covers a mile and a half of the ski slopes.

The courses will be open both July 23 and 24 from noon to 6 p.m.