LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. - Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Longswamp Township is prepping for a ski season unlike any other and they're looking to hire hundreds of people to help.
"Our biggest need is lift operators, rental technicians, hotel housekeepers, we need some overnight snowmakers, we need several people to work at our snow sports desk scheduling lessons," said Monica Hamilton, the resort's director of human resources.
In place of an in-person job fair, a virtual job fair on the resort's website will look to fill those positions.
"We definitely are taking COVID into consideration, we are looking to hire fewer people that have a little bit more availability rather than hiring multiple people that can only work one or two shifts a week," Hamilton said.
What will it look like for visitors? With skiing being an outdoor sport they say they fully intend to operate as normal, but COVID restrictions will be upheld in the indoor areas like the lodge and restaurants.
"I think it's a great activity, especially skiing. Skiing naturally, people have their faces covered, they're wearing goggles, they're outside. Even in lift lines, between their skis and their snowboards, they're naturally going to be distanced," Hamilton said.
The resort didn't take much of a financial hit last year as the pandemic began right around the end of the regular ski season. They're hoping that many will still venture up the mountain in the months ahead.
"We definitely want our guests to be safe and we want our team members to be safe as well," Hamilton said.
Interested in becoming a team member? You can go to Bear Creek's website to pre-register to hold a spot in line for an interview.