LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. — Berks County has yet to see any significant snowfall this season, but at least one area has taken on the look of a winter wonderland.
Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Longswamp Township is taking advantage of the colder weather to prepare its slopes for the start of the skiing and snowboarding season.
The resort began making snow Sunday night, a week before it plans to welcome winter sports enthusiasts back to the slopes.
Bear Creek said its tentative opening date for unlimited season passholders and hotel guests is this Sunday, Dec. 26. The opening day for day-guests is tentatively planned for Tuesday, Dec. 28.
The resort said it is encouraging all of its guests to wear face coverings while in all indoor common areas of the property.
Winter officially began at 10:58 a.m. Tuesday.