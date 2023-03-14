LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. - From bright lights to the big screen.

Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Berks County will make its motion picture debut next year.

The resort was part of the setting for the film "Firelight," which is about a group of friends navigating their changing relationships and futures.

Crews filmed at Bear Creek for four days last month to capture scenes when the characters sneak into a ski resort during a weekend out of the city.

Director Nathan Breton, who grew up in West Chester, went snowboarding at Bear Creek as a child.

Producers said Bear Creek provided additional security, food and caffeine during overnight shoots.

"Firelight" is expected to be released in early 2024.