LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. — Berks County's one-and-only ski resort will be sending summer off with a bang, as it no doubt looks forward to a cold and snowy winter.

Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Longswamp Township announced plans Tuesday for a free Labor Day weekend concert and fireworks celebration on Sept. 4.

The festivities are set to get underway at 7 p.m., with hometown alternative country/rock band Frog Holler headlining the event, which will feature food trucks and other outdoor dining options.

Guests are invited to take a chair or blanket to enjoy the concert and fireworks on the resort's lawn.

For those who wish to spend the night, Bear Creek is offering a $199 "stay and play" package, which includes a late checkout on Monday.