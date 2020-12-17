LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. - Mother Nature is helping Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Berks County give skiers and snowboarders an early Christmas gift as it plans to open its season ahead of the holidays.
They will be able to hit the slopes starting next Monday, Dec. 21, according to a new release.
Officials with Bear Creek said the health and safety of guests and staff is a main priority and they want to prevent overcrowding at first.
"The first week of the '20/'21 winter season will only be open to season pass holders and hotel guests to ensure we don't over crowd the slopes," said Gary Kline, the resort's director of marketing and guest experience.
All guests will be able to purchase day-tickets, rentals, and register for select ski school programs online starting on Dec. 21, however, the resort won't open to day-guests until the following Monday, Dec. 28.
"This online platform will make the purchasing process much smoother," said Arialle Hess, marketing content strategist. "It will also allow the transition from the car to the slopes to be super quick and easy."
The resort noted it has been keeping up with mandates put in place by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf. Guests should be aware the lodge and restaurant are open only for restrooms. Food will also be available for take-out. Amenities like lockers, basket check, seating, and game room will not available, according to Kline.
Guests can read the complete winter operational plan with all current updates on Bear Creek's website.