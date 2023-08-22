BOYERTOWN, Pa. – If you travel down the walkway on Philadelphia Avenue in Boyertown, you can't help but notice the huge board with the phrase, "Before I Die..."
It's the brainchild of Amy Muzopappa, who was inspired by a similar board she saw hanging in coffee shop in Alaska.
"We saw a crowd gathered around what we thought was a piece of artwork, and we walked over and we saw a wall that said, 'Before I die..,'" Muzopappa explained.
"The wall is always changing, so it's out here in the elements," she added. "The rain washes away, people add new thoughts, and so it's a work of art. It's always a work of art in progress."
It's work of art that is part of a bigger project nearby at Studio B.
"We have on display over 50 artists who have responded to the idea of legacy, and of course, legacy is what we have left or want to leave," said Jane Stahl with Studio B.
A published book by local writers with thoughts on legacy is also part of the project. However, it's the thoughts from locals that are really the focus of this exhibit. The community has embraced it.
"There are a lot of really, really powerful and personal thoughts that are shared," Muzopappa said.
With sharing, brings bonding.
"I hope that when people stop and read some of the things others have contributed to the wall, that it will spark something in them while they're saying, 'Oh I want to do that, too,' or 'What a neat idea,'" Muzopappa said.
You can share your thoughts on the wall. It will be kept up with the exhibit that ends this Sunday, Aug. 27. After that, the fate of wall is a bit uncertain.
"The 'Before I Die' wall Boyertown will live on," Muzopappa said. "We will have to move from this location because of some renovations."
Right now, organizers are looking for the perfect home for it.