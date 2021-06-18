READING, Pa. | To many, it's the end of an era on Penn Street in Reading.
After 60 years, the City Thrift shop is closing its doors, but some people tell 69 News they are hoping it's not really goodbye.
"Oh my God, I can't believe she's closing I'm so upset," said one woman on her way out the door.
"I can't believe they're closing after all this time!" said store customer Dennis Lambert.
For 60 years, shoppers like Lambert could always count on finding fantastic bargains there, even when they were down on their luck.
"Reading's a poor city and you can't afford a lot of things, I've bought hundreds of things over the years, and sad to see her go," said Lambert.
But now, CEO Christine Leonhardt is calling it a day to pursue a new mission, and her customers are devastated.
"We've had people crying, and it's sad for me they're saying who is gonna help us because we never ask for money, they walk in the door, I need help, but they're asking for more than just clothing, somebody to talk to," said Leonhardt.
She relies soley on donations and volunteers like Doris Bentz to run the shop.
"But the mission itself touched my heart, knowing she was helping people down at the river, and I saw prisoners come in and they get a free pair of pants," said Bentz.
She's given it her all for 16 years, but now Leonhardt hopes somebody else might possibly take over after she closes at the end of June.
"I really have my fingers crossed and I would make me feel better to leave it knowing that the mission is going to continue after all these years because there's not much on Penn Street that's been here longer than 60 years," said Leonhardt.
Customers say they really can find some amazing things at the shop, like a dress that still has the price tag on it for $180, that's selling for $12.
That's why so many people are so upset that it's closing its doors for good.
"It's sad because it's gonna be a big loss to the city because she's helped a lot of people over the years, she's helped people that's gotten out of prison, she's helped the homeless with free blankets and cheap things," said Lambert.
The store will be open every day except Wednesday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until June 29.
If you're interested in helping keep the store and the mission going, please call the shop at 610-376-3320.