EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The belt sander races at Bertie's Inn are back after being on hiatus for a few years due to COVID. 

Bertie's races preview

The charity event has been a popular way to raise money for multiple sclerosis for the last nearly 30 years.

In December, Patty Miravich and her husband bought Bertie's. They made some changes, but decided to keep the belt sander races.

"I used to race it back in the '90s and came in 2nd place and 4th place," says Miravich.

Several teams will compete. Businesses and individuals are able to sponsors teams and they're accepting last minute entries that sign up before noon on race day.

Bertie's belt races preview

69 News reporter Caitlin Rearden stands on the track for the 2022 belt sander races at Bertie's Inn. 

"Riders have to be 18 years or older and sign a waiver," says Miravich. "It's a little scary."

The belt sander races have raised quite a bit of money for MS over the years and they're hoping this year is the best yet.

The races are being held Saturday at Bertie's Inn at 160 Old Friedensburg Road.  

Tags

COMING SOON: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you