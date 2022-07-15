EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The belt sander races at Bertie's Inn are back after being on hiatus for a few years due to COVID.
The charity event has been a popular way to raise money for multiple sclerosis for the last nearly 30 years.
In December, Patty Miravich and her husband bought Bertie's. They made some changes, but decided to keep the belt sander races.
"I used to race it back in the '90s and came in 2nd place and 4th place," says Miravich.
Several teams will compete. Businesses and individuals are able to sponsors teams and they're accepting last minute entries that sign up before noon on race day.
"Riders have to be 18 years or older and sign a waiver," says Miravich. "It's a little scary."
The belt sander races have raised quite a bit of money for MS over the years and they're hoping this year is the best yet.
The races are being held Saturday at Bertie's Inn at 160 Old Friedensburg Road.