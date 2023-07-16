EXETER TWP., Pa. - A race like no other returned to Berks County Saturday, all to help an important cause.

The annual Belt Sander Races were held in Exeter Township at the New Bertie's Inn.

This year, the event is raising money for the local nonprofit Mary's Shelter.

Bertie's provides the handheld belt sanders and sandpaper for the races.

The racers ride the belt sanders on a 40-foot plywood track.

"My favorite part is the excitement of riding a belt sander and having the racers race each other and how everybody gets excited and backs them up for celebrating and yelling for them to win the race," said New Bertie's Inn owner Patty Miravich.

This is the 31st year the Belt Sander Races have been happening.