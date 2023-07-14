EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - This is the 31st year for the belt sander races at Bertie's Inn.

"The belt sander is obviously very strange to sit on and race it," said Bertie's owner Patty Miravich. "Most people don't understand what that even means."

That is unless you live in Berks County and have been to the belt sander races at Bertie's.

"I do know people look forward to this every year," Miravich said.

The races returned last year under new ownership. Miravich says the turnout was awesome.

"I looked at the stands and they were packed with people," she recalled. "It's such a thrilling experience and we enjoyed racing."

In 2022, the races raised more than $12,500 for charity.

This year, Miravich says the committee voted on local non-profit Mary's Shelter to be the recipient of proceeds raised.

"We would like to be able to support different charities that are in our community, give them the support that they need and have them have some awareness from the community," said Miravich.

Alex Alfieri, a board member for the non-profit, says Mary's Shelter is grateful to be chosen.

"The funds from the fundraiser will go to help the youth programs as well as the maternity programs, and that is how Mary's Shelter can continue to do the work and help Berks County residents," Alfieri said.

He says it's a unique event he'd never heard of before.

"I had to go onto Youtube and watch the video and I was chuckling. It's funny, but at the end of the day, they're really doing it for a great, great cause," added Alfieri.

"Our goal this year is to go over $15,000," said Miravich.