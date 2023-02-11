MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Musicians helped raise money for the Vision Resource Center of Berks County tonight.

The Uptown Band and Sloth Love Chunk performed at the benefit concert in front of a sold out crowd at the Goodwill Beneficial Association in Muhlenberg Township.

The Vision Resource Center hoped to raise $1,500.

Organizers say they think they'll raise a couple thousand dollars, and it's for a good cause.

One organizer, who's blind, says the resource center has helped him through life saving surgeries.

"They've really supported over the last nine years. I've been there since February 3rd, ironically on my birthday, and I've had many operations and they've been there for me," said Mark Millisock.

The center operates out of Reading.

Its goal is to help anyone visually impaired live an independent life.

You can find more information about donating on their website.