READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners have pledged their support of military and veteran caregivers by designating Berks as a Hidden Heroes county.
Hidden Heroes is a national campaign by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation to provide resources and support to military and veteran caregivers.
The county commissioners voted Thursday to adopt a proclamation to authorize the designation.
Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach noted that the commissioners rarely make proclamations but believed this was a special case.
Hidden Heroes strives to bring attention to the important work of military and veteran caregivers and seeks solutions for the challenges and long-term needs they face.
The proclamation notes that there are 5.5 million caregivers in the United States, with many suffering debilitating effects as a result of the care they provide.
The proclamation, read by Leinbach, also states that Berks County desires to identify veteran caregivers in the community and determine the unique challenges they face, and that it will encourage government organizations, employers and non-profits to create supportive environments for caregiver assistance.
Ken Lebron, Berks County's director of veterans affairs, was named as the point of contact for Hidden Heroes.
"This is a huge step forward in recognizing the service and sacrifices for individuals who do so much for veterans," Lebron said. "Berks County is a trendsetter and forefront county in the initiative."
April Mulvey, a 2021 Elizabeth Dole Foundation fellow, said Berks is the fifth county in Pennsylvania to make the proclamation.
"This is huge for the state of Pennsylvania and the Elizabeth Dole Foundation," Mulvey said. "I hope it is the pioneering trail [for others] to sign on as Hidden Heroes counties. I can't put into words, as a caregiver, that we are finally heard and not so hidden anymore."
The proclamation states that Berks will plan an annual event or resource fair to recognize the caregivers, in partnership with the national campaign.
The commissioners recognized that they will not hold a meeting next Thursday, Nov. 11, because of the observance of Veterans Day.
Leinbach said the county is proud of all the men and women who have served and who are currently serving in the military.
"When they sign on with the military, they, in essence, sign a contract that they are willing to sacrifice themselves; that is the ultimate cost of the contract they sign," Leinbach said. "Sometimes, the most difficult wounds are the emotional ones, because we can't see them."