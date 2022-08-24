READING, Pa. — Berks County's board of elections has agreed to comply with a court's ruling that ordered it to certify undated mail-in ballots from May's primary election.

The board approved the certification of the undated ballots during a special meeting Wednesday, which was the deadline imposed by the court in its ruling last week for Berks and two other counties to certify their primary election results — including the undated ballots — and report back to state election officials.

"While the majority of the Berks County Election Board does not agree with the Commonwealth Court's decision based on the plain language of the law and the lack of any clear final judicial decision, the board acknowledges that the decision does provide clarity on this specific matter," the board said in a statement released after its meeting.

The board added that the judge's ruling did not result in any changes to the overall outcome of election results in Berks County or the state.

The county's two Republican commissioners — Christian Leinbach and Michael Rivera — had said they were following state law requiring ballots to be signed and the outside envelope to be signed and dated.

Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt, the lone Democrat on the board of commissioners and the chairman of the county elections board, had wanted the undated ballots to be counted and certified.

The state law does require voters to date the envelopes, but Commonwealth Court President Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer agreed with Gov. Tom Wolf's administration that the lack of a date was a minor irregularity and should not result in those voters' disenfranchisement.

The ruling came more than a month after the Wolf administration filed suit against Berks, Fayette and Lancaster counties' election boards to force them to count the undated ballots and certify their results.

In Friday's ruling, Cohn Jubelirer noted the state Legislature did not expressly state that ballots lacking a handwritten date on the exterior envelope should be rejected. But other sections of the election law do require certain defective ballots to be invalidated, such as those that reveal a voter's identifying information, she wrote.

"The dating provisions at issue do not expressly provide that such ballots should not be counted, unlike other provisions of the Election Code," the judge wrote. "When certain provisions of the Election Code do not expressly provide for a consequence of noncompliance, the courts have found that, without something more, such as fear of fraud, the ballot should not be invalidated."

The 2019 election law requires voters to write a date next to their signature on the outside of mail-in return envelopes, but the handwritten dates do not determine whether voters are eligible or if they cast their ballots on time.

Cohn Jubelirer's decision said the requirement that voters date the return envelopes of their ballots had no obvious purpose.

Berks County's election board is now calling on the governor and the state Legislature to "make the necessary amendments to the law to make the intent clear for county election boards in the future."