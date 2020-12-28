BERN TWP., Pa. - COVID-19 deaths in Berks County are on the rise, according to Jonn Hollenbach, the county's acting coroner.
"The hospital deaths are the most we've had since the pandemic started," Hollenbach said. "If you look at the information I sent you as of today, we've had 73 deaths in our two hospitals. The last time we're close to that was April."
And where people are dying has changed, too.
"More people are coming from home and being admitted to the hospital and not making it out, versus in the spring, when you were getting a lot of nursing home residents being admitted to the hospitals," Hollenbach said.
In addition to the confirmed cases that bring the county's COVID death total to 538, there are 26 probable cases, three positive, pending toxicology reports, and one pending COVID-19 tests and toxicology.
"There's different areas on a death certificate," Hollenbach explained. "You have the primary causes of death and then you have contributing causes of death, so the COVID-19, whether they end up on first section or second section, it's still playing a part in their death."
The acting coroner also said families are adapting when it looks like a loved one is close to the end.
"I'm just guessing, I think, with the overwhelming numbers at the hospitals," said Hollenbach. "I think some of the more critical families are opting to take their loved ones home in hospice to die in that setting rather than die in a hospital."