READING, Pa. — For the second time in a little more than a year, Berks County is searching for someone to oversee its elections office.
The county announced Thursday that Ronald Rutkowski will be resigning as the county's director of election services. His last day on the job will be next Friday, Oct. 8.
That's almost one year to the day after longtime director Debbie Olivieri retired. Her last day was Oct. 2, 2020.
Rutkowski has worked for the county for more than 16 years, first in the controller's office and then in election services.
County officials said in a news release that they want to assure the public that Rutkowski's departure "will not affect the operation or legitimacy off the upcoming general election," which is scheduled for Nov. 2.
"The County of Berks remains staunchly committed to a fair and open election process and is confident in the staff in the Office of Election Services."