READING, Pa. - The US Drought Monitor now lists all of Berks and surrounding counties as being in a "moderate drought."

It comes on the heels of the driest May ever in Berks County. So far, June has been dry too. So the Reading Area Water Authority are monitoring water sources very closely.

"Right now we're OK, but for June we're low," said RAWA executive director Bill Murray. "So, if this was July or August, we would be expecting these kinds of conditions, but because of lack of rainfall, you know we're seeing it early."

Murray says they are concerned about the coming months. "The aquifers are low, the lake is low, and the Maiden Creek is low, not horribly low, but we can tell that you know, we're a few months ahead of schedule," he said.

Murray says RAWA is doing what they can do to conserve water, and officials are asking everyone to cut back on their water use.

"If you don't need to water your grass, don't," Murray said. "If you don't need to wash your car, don't. Those kinds of things, don't go open fire hydrants."

He says the hydrants were scheduled to be flushed, but that's been pushed back for at least two weeks.

The Department of Environmental Protection also recommends checking and repairing leaky pipes and setting up a rain barrel to repurpose rainwater.

"If every homeowner just does a little bit, it'll have a tremendous effect," Murray said.

Conserving water is also a matter of public safety.

"The firemen need water to put the fires out to save people, so just like when we went through our recent events, we ask the people to please conserve," Murray said.

He and many people are hoping for rain to get water levels back to normal.