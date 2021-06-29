READING, Pa. – Heat and humidity are slow-roasting our area this week and experts warn that it could lead to severe problems for animals if you're not careful.
With temperatures in the 90s slated for the next couple days, officials at the Berks County Animal Rescue League say they're issuing a Code Red.
Under it, Reading residents are required to bring their dogs indoors until it cools down.
"It doesn't matter if you provide shelter or water, it is too hot for an animal to be outside during that time," said Elisabeth Manwiller, deputy director for the ARL.
Anyone who doesn't follow the rules of the Code Red ordinance could face fines or have their pets seized.
If you see an unsupervised dog outside, the ARL asks that you call them at 610-373-8830.