An animal shelter in Berks County recently rescued six cats that were found in poor condition.
Some of those cats are now up for adoption.
On top of that, the shelter has a brand new building so it can save more animals in the future.
Humane Pennsylvania's Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving held its grand opening last weekend in Reading. It's been years in the making.
The center just uncovered a hoarding situation and got some cats out just in time.
Two weeks ago, Tabby came to the shelter along with five other cats. They aren't exactly sure how it happened, but Tabby suffered a gruesome neck wound.
Vets say they've seen an improvement, but they are still concerned about his health.
The shelter says the other cats were also in pretty bad shape when they found them and were "extremely scared" when they got them to the shelter.
Officials say they've seen an influx of injured cats lately, and that's why the Freedom Center is so important.
It provides life-saving care for animals, as well as vaccinations, and behavioral and health counseling.
It also serves as a hub for Humane Pennsylvania's "healthy pets" program.
Tabby is in foster care right now while he heals.
If you're interested in adoption, you can call the Freedom Center.
And if you want to make a donation to help with their care, you can do that on Humane Pennsylvania's website.