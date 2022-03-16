READING, Pa. – Berks County has announced some of its plans to go green for Earth Day.

The county is holding several events throughout the month leading up to April 23.

It is first holding a "Woodcrafting for Wildlife Workshop" on April 3 at the Berks County Heritage Center. Participants can learn how to build a bluebird box.

Other events include building your own bee and toad houses.

The Berks County Earth Day Committee announced last month that it will be holding its Berks County Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 23 at Reading City Park.

Events will kick off at noon and run until 6 p.m.

Anyone interested in participating or volunteering can register by contacting Assistant Environmental Educator Lisa Gauker.

