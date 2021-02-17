READING, Pa. - The Berks County commissioners have named the county's members of a tri-county passenger rail committee.
The representatives are Christian Leinbach, chairman of the board of commissioners; Pamela Shupp Menet, the county's economic development director; and Jim Gerlach, the president and CEO of the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance.
The group will meet with officials in Chester and Montgomery counties to discuss efforts to restore passenger rail service between Reading and Philadelphia. Plans call for multiple stops between the two cities.
Montgomery County has not yet named its committee members; Chester County has not responded to 69 News' question about its representatives.
Officials said the passenger rail project would have local and regional economic benefits.