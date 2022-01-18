BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - The Berks Animal Rescue League said it received nearly $20,000 in donations as part of the Betty White Challenge.
Fans of the late actress honored her with donations to animals shelters across the country on Monday, which would have been her 100th birthday.
Theaters across the country also showed the documentary "Betty White: A Celebration."
White died Dec. 31 at the age of 99, and just a few weeks shy of turning 100.
Visit the Berks Animal Rescue League website to find more information about adoptions, donations and other ways you can help.