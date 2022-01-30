BIRDSBORO, Pa. - The Berks County Animal Rescue League is extending a Code Blue Ordinance until Monday.
The Code Blue will expire Monday at 11:00 a.m.
A Code Blue means any person who owns, possesses, or has custody of a dog must bring the animal inside their residence for the duration of the code, except for supervised and necessary bathroom breaks and exercise, according to the Rescue League's website.
Non-compliance with the ordinance can result in the animal being removed by an Animal Control Officer and impounded at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County.
Sergeant Hayden Carroll, ARL’s Department of Animal Protection Manager, notes that while the code is enforceable only within the City of Reading, the recommendation applies to all pet owners in Berks County.
“The extremely cold temperatures predicted for our area over the next days are potentially life-threatening for animals left outside to fend for themselves. We hope city residents take this threat seriously and bring their pets inside.”
Any person witnessing an unsupervised dog left outside in the elements within the City of Reading should call the Animal Rescue League of Berks County at 610-373-8830.