After days of spending, Tuesday aims to be about giving back. Many charities in Berks County are taking part in Giving Tuesday.

69 news stopped in at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County where donations will help some furry friends receive special care.

Found as an emaciated stray in Reading, two-year-old Creed is doing much better than when he first arrived at the ARL.

"We were able to remove his eye, fix his jaw, and get him to a healthy weight," said Ashley Mikulsky, the organization's chief development officer.

Mikulsky says Creed still has a bit of recovering to do before he is able to be adopted. Overall?

"He looks beautiful. Completely different dog," she added.

Creed's surgeries, and others like his, are paid for through the rescue's emergency medical fund, according to Mikulsky.

"We have a lot of surgeries we can't do in-house: broken femurs, amputations," she explained.

Mikulsky says those surgeries can cost anywhere between $3,000 and $5,000. Donations received on Giving Tuesday will help those animals that need specialized care.

"Dogs, cats any animal that really needs it," added Mikulsky. "We had a lot of amputations this year and a lot of broken jaws, so this year, especially, we had some higher cases, but we never know what's going to walk in the door, and that's why this fund is so important. We want to be ready to say 'yes' when we need to."

So far, the ARL has raised more than $14,000. Once it hits 20,000, an anonymous donor will match the funds. Ultimately, $25,000 is the goal.

For more information on the animals that need special surgeries or to make a donation to the organization, people can visit the ARL's website: Giving Tuesday - Animal Rescue League of Berks County.

According to the website, those who make gifts of more than $50 will be eligible to receive the organization's annual 2022 collectible ornament.