BIRDSBORO, Pa. -- If you're still searching for a furry little monster before Halloween, the Animal Rescue League of Berks County wants to help you out.

It's hosting a special adoption event this weekend, sponsored by Birdsboro Family Dental Associates.

All cats and dogs older than six months will be free to adopt today.

The ARL will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Those adopting a dog will be required to buy a $7 dog license.