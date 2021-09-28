CUMRU TWP., Pa. — An abundance of cats and dogs has the Animal Rescue League of Berks County seeking help from the public.
The ARL said it has an immediate need for foster families to provide a temporary home for the shelter's animals.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the ARL said it had 258 animals awaiting their forever homes. That's on top of the 188 kittens, 21 cats, 18 dogs, and 15 puppies already in foster homes.
"There is a need to find fosters for all types of animals, so we can free space in the shelter to continue helping incoming animals," said Paige Seitz, the ARL's foster supervisor. "Bottle baby kittens especially benefit from foster homes since these kittens can't be kept at the shelter due to their susceptibility to illness and their need for more hands-on care."
The ARL added that being in a home instead of a cage helps all of the animals to feel more relaxed, safe and loved during their shelter experience.
"Fostering is the most important program at the ARL since it helps us expand our capacity beyond our walls to keep helping animals," said Alexis Pagoulatos, the ARL's CEO. "Because of our foster caregivers, we are also able to provide individualized care and love to the population of animals that need it the most. These volunteers truly make our lifesaving work possible."
Foster volunteers should be 18 years or older and available to take the animal to their scheduled vaccinations and medical appointments at the shelter.
The ARL said it provides training, supplies, and medical care so that the fosters need only to provide a safe, clean, and caring environment for any length of time they're able to help.
For more information or to enroll in the program, visit the Animal Rescue League's website or call the shelter at 610-373-8830 ext. 320.