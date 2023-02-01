CUMRU TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Animal Rescue League of Berks County has enacted a Code Blue ordinance for Reading for the following periods:

Wed., Feb. 1, 2023, from 7 p.m. until Thurs., Feb. 2, 2023, at 8 a.m.

Fri., Feb. 3, 2023, from 2 a.m. until Mon. Feb. 6, 2023, at 11 a.m.

Any person who owns, possesses or has custody of a dog must bring the animal inside their residence for the duration of the code, except for supervised and necessary bathroom breaks and exercise.

Non-compliance can result in the animal being removed by an animal control ofﬁcer.

Anyone witnessing an unsupervised dog left outside in the elements within the city should call the Animal Rescue League of Berks County at 610-373-8830.