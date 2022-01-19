BIRDSBORO, Pa. - The Berks County Animal Rescue League has issued a Code Blue Ordinance ahead of brisk temperatures and winter weather expected this week.
Berks ARL said in a Twitter post Wednesday afternoon that it issued the Code Blue Ordinance for the City of Reading starting on Thurs. Jan. 20 at 3 a.m. and ending on Sun. Jan. 23 at noon.
A Code Blue means any person who owns, possesses, or has custody of a dog must bring the animal inside their residence for the duration of the code, except for supervised and necessary bathroom breaks and exercise, according to the Rescue League's website.
Non-compliance with the ordinance can result in the animal being removed by an Animal Control Officer and impounded at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County.
Owners will have 48 hours after the code has been lifted to pick up their animals, and will be subject to boarding fees.
The ARL asks anyone who witnesses an unsupervised dog left outside in the elements within the City of Reading should call the Animal Rescue League of Berks County at 610-373-8830.