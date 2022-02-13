BIRDSBORO, Pa. - The Berks County Animal Rescue League is issuing a Code Blue Ordinance until Tuesday.
The Code Blue will start Sunday at 9:00 p.m. and will end on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m.
A Code Blue means any person who owns, possesses, or has custody of a dog must bring the animal inside their residence for the duration of the code, except for supervised and necessary bathroom breaks and exercise, according to the Rescue League's website.
Non-compliance with the ordinance can result in the animal being removed by an Animal Control Officer and impounded at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County.
Sergeant Hayden Carroll, ARL’s Department of Animal Protection Manager, notes that while the code is enforceable only within the City of Reading, the recommendation applies to all pet owners in Berks County.
Any person witnessing an unsupervised dog left outside in the elements within the City of Reading should call the Animal Rescue League of Berks County at 610-373-8830.