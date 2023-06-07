The Animal Rescue League recommends keeping your pets inside this week.

ARL's medical manager spoke with 69 News about the haze.

She says they're keeping all cats and dogs inside, aside from short walks.

She says the air quality can be a concern for pets, and the best way you can help them is to be vigilant.

"Just keeping your pet indoors and using HEPA filters to keep your air clean and short walking and spending time with your pet inside," said Kitty Owens, medical manager.

She says if you see your pet coughing, sneezing, or having discharge from the nose, call your veterinarian.