CUMRU TWP., Pa. — The Animal Rescue League of Berks County is promoting a special offer for pet owners in need.
The ARL said Thursday that it is offering a limited number of pay-what-you-can spay and neuter surgeries for dogs and owned cats, thanks to a grant from Tina Saracino's State Farm insurance agency in Exeter Township.
"Spaying and neutering your pet is an important component of their health," said Dr. Jason Banning, the ARL's medical director. "Spaying can prevent many life-threatening diseases, such as pyometra (a serious infection of the uterus), and if done at a young age can also prevent serious mammary cancer later in life. Neutering can prevent or reduce many detrimental or dangerous behaviors, such as aggression and roaming, which puts them at greater risk of being struck by a car."
Each procedure includes a rabies vaccine, microchip, and pain medication.
Dog and cat owners can contact the Animal Rescue League in Cumru Township to schedule an appointment by emailing medical@berksarl.org or by calling 610-373-8830, ext. 640.