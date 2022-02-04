BIRDSBORO, Pa. - The Animal Rescue League of Berks County is hoping to find foster families for animals at its shelter this Valentine's Day.
ARL said it has opened Friday applications for families who may be interested in becoming a short term foster for the Valentine's weekend.
Applications will remain open until Feb. 10.
The shelter said it hopes pets will be able to, "enjoy the love and happiness of Valentine's Day in the comfort of a home rather than at the shelter."
“A shelter can be a very stressful environment for an animal, especially during this cold weather,” said Tatiana Foronda, ARL’s Pet Placement Manager. “This program is a great opportunity for families that would like to help a pet but don’t have the time for a long-term commitment to do so and it’s a lovely way to do something small yet so important for a shelter animal.”
All foster pets will go home with a "suitcase" packed with all of the supplies they will needs and care instructions, the shelter said.
ARL said if for some reason a family finds their foster isn't a good fit for their home, they can return the pet, while also receiving support from the ARL foster team.
For more information about the Valentine's Day event, visit BerksARL.org/home-for-valentines, or call the shelter at 610-373-8830
In addition, the shelter has a selection of adoptable pets that will be available for families to take home on Feb. 11 and return on Feb. 15.
Just apply at BerksARL.org, families will be qualified by the Pet Placement team and matched with a pet.