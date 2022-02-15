READING, Pa. – The Animal Rescue League's latest "Code Blue" is in effect until late Tuesday morning.
"So really it's meant to protect animals because if you're cold, they're likely cold, too," said Alexis Pagoulatos, CEO of the Animal Rescue League of Berks County.
Below-freezing temperatures have the ARL ordering Reading dog owners to bring their pets indoors as part of its Code Blue.
"With the exception of short walks or things of that nature," Pagoulatos said.
She said the organization has been extremely busy responding to Code Blue calls this winter.
Humane officers recently arrested a 44-year-old Reading woman on neglect charges, after they said three dogs were found outside during low temps. They said one dog had to be euthanized. The woman could face jail time and fines.
"This has certainly been an extraordinarily cold winter," Pagoulatos said, "a little bit more than we've been accustomed to in recent years."
She says the shelter has declared more Code Blue ordinances than usual this winter.
"Any dogs who are found left unattended for an extended period of time, they will be impounded and brought into the shelter for safe keeping until we can get in touch with their owners," Pagoulatos said.
Violators can face a number of penalties, including fines, as well as paying shelter and court fees.
"Those fines can be anywhere from $350 to $1,000 for folks who don't comply with the local ordinance," Pagoulatos said.
And she said it does not take long for the cold to catch up.
"Just because they have fur doesn't necessarily mean that they're outfitted well for extreme temperatures like this," she said.
The Code Blue is set to expire at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. It only applies to dogs, but the ARL is encouraging people to not leave any pets outside during it.