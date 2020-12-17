CUMRU TWP., Pa. - The Animal Rescue League of Berks County is hoping to give its shelter animals a happy home for the holidays.
The ARL announced Thursday that it has launched a short-term pet fostering program so that its homeless animals can enjoy the warmth and happiness of the holiday season in the comfort of a home rather than at the shelter.
"With so many people staying home this year, we thought it was a perfect time to launch a program like this," said Alexis Pagoulatos, the ARL's executive director. "It's a lovely way to do something small — yet so significant — for a homeless pet this holiday season."
A selection of adoptable pets will be available for families to choose from to take home on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, and the pets can be returned on Dec. 26 or Dec. 27 or kept until Jan. 2. If a selected pet is found not to be a good fit for a home, it can be returned at any time, officials said.
Once interested families have completed a "sleepover" application on the ARL's website, they will be able to select the pet they'd like to take home closer to Dec. 24. The ARL said its adoption counselors will ensure the foster pet they select is a good match for their family and other pets in their home.
"This is something I've wanted to do for a long time," said Elisabeth Manwiller, the ARL's deputy director. "But this was the right year to launch it based upon our community's incredible response to foster when the pandemic began. We sense that same enthusiasm is still there, and we'd love to introduce families to the joy of bringing a homeless pet into their home — even if it's just for a night or two."
All foster pets will leave the shelter with a "suitcase" of supplies, food, and anything else they may need for their temporary home.
"Of course, families can certainly treat their foster to toys or treats, too, if they wish," Manwiller added.
To learn more about the program or to complete an application, go to the ARL's website or call 610-373-8830.