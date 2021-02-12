CUMRU TWP., Pa. - The Animal Rescue League of Berks County will take part in a program aimed at increasing cat adoptions.
The Cumru Township-based nonprofit is one of 11 shelters nationwide that have been chosen to join The Jackson Galaxy Project's "Cat Pawsitive Pro" program, which provides shelter staff and volunteers with training so they can communicate better with cats.
"It's hard to believe that it's been five years since our inaugural class of just nine shelters went through our fledgling Cat Pawsitive Pro program," said Jackson Galaxy, star of Animal Planet's "My Cat from Hell." "It's a humbling and beautiful process to witness - with each incoming class, our mission becomes more crystallized, our program more refined, and the ripple effect grows throughout our country's animal welfare system."
The program's organizers said positive communication from shelter staff and volunteers eases cats' stress and makes them more adoptable.
"We have often found that some of our most difficult cats became some of our easiest to find homes for once they were taught a way to communicate and connect," said Alexis Pagoulatos, the ARL's executive director. "Our staff is more engaged and passionate than ever before after seeing the power of this program."
Since 2016, more than 1,800 cats have been adopted during Cat Pawsitive program semesters.