CUMRU TWP., Pa. — The Animal Rescue League of Berks County won't be allowing dog adoptions for the next two weeks.

Officials announced Wednesday that three dogs new to the shelter tested positive for parvovirus. That's a contagious virus that can affect all dogs, though unvaccinated dogs and puppies younger than 4 months are most at risk.

Officials said all of the dogs will be quarantined for 14 days to protect the community from possible transmission.

"We have also received numerous calls from community members who are experiencing parvovirus with their dogs and veterinary clinics in the area are reporting parvovirus cases among their patients," the ARL said on its Facebook page Wednesday.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, canine parvovirus, or "parvo," is a highly contagious virus that can be prevented by vaccination and good hygiene.

The AVMA said some of the signs of parvovirus include lethargy; loss of appetite; abdominal pain and bloating; fever or low body temperature (hypothermia); vomiting; and severe, often bloody, diarrhea.