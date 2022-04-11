ST. LAWRENCE, Pa.- Nearly a week after the first rabies case was discovered in St. Lawrence when a cat scratched a man and tested positive, concern is growing.
 
"I guess you could call it an outbreak because we've had so many positive or potentially positive cases," says Corporal Savannah Baller, for the Animal Rescue League of Berks County. 
 
The Animal Rescue League says a dead cat came in over the weekend and is currently being tested for rabies.  Two more are presumed positive because they have bite wounds but they haven't been showing symptoms.
            
They're urging residents to be on the lookout and all if they see animals acting strangely. 
 
"We're seeing excessive drooling and saliva coming from the mouth," says Baller.  "The cat we picked up [on Parkview] was a little neurological at first, so the head was bobbing a little bit.  Sometimes they're walking a little unsteady, kind of like they're drunk"
 
Rabid animals can also show other symptoms including aggressive or unusual behavior.
 
Rabies outbreaks aren't a common occurrence.  The ARL says they're trying to take every precaution to get this under control quickly.
 
Monday morning, they set 25 traps between two locations in St. Lawrence and by midday had trapped 11 cats to get checked out, spayed or neutered, tagged and vaccinated.
 
"Even if you're in an area that is not contracted with our organization, I still think people should call in just so we can be aware," says Baller. 
 
The ARL is holding a free vaccine clinic for residents of St. Lawrence to bring their pets at the Borough Hall Tues. April 12 from 4-7 pm and again Thur. April 21st. same place and time. 

