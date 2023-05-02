READING, Pa. - A family-friendly weekend of music, food and fun in celebration of the arts is coming to FirstEnergy Stadium this summer.

Berks Arts and the Reading Fightin Phils announced a new partnership Tuesday as they unveiled plans for Berks Summer Fest.

The festival runs June 23 - 24 and features three major concerts, with additional performances by local and regional acts on nearby stages.

All concerts are free of charge.

Supportive Concepts main stage:

During the opening night celebration, attendees will enjoy the sounds of Richie Cannata & The Billy Joel All-Star Band at 7:00 p.m. Cannata recorded and toured with Billy Joel from 1975 to 1981 and can be heard on Joel’s hit song, “New York State of Mind.” Cannata will be joined by other former members of Billy Joel’s touring band: drummer Liberty DeVitto and bassist Schuyler Deale, a Berks resident. Percussionist/vocalist Crystal Taliefero, a member of Billy Joel’s touring group since 1989, will be part of the all-star band.

On Saturday at 2:00 p.m., country singer/songwriter Timmy Brown (who performed at the City Park Bandshell last summer) will be the headliner. That night at 7:00 p.m., the audience will be treated to a performance by The Royal Scam & TRS Horns, playing the classic music of Steely Dan.

Commerical Roofing plaza stage:

The Edgardo Cintron Inca Band will perform the music of Santana and more on the Plaza Stage in the concourse at 4:00 p.m.

Two more acts will be featured there, beginning with Sound Judgement, featuring Michelle Hughes, George Paterno and Brian Wlazelek, during the Welcome Concert at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Popular country/pop vocalist Stephanie Grace, a Berks County native, will perform Saturday at 12:30 p.m. with her band.

Longtime Berks entertainer Scotti Mann will host a Post-Concert Plaza Party both nights immediately after the main stage concert ends.

Berks Summer Fest will replace the Bandshell Concert Series in Reading's City Park, which began as a Berks Arts event in 1991 and ran each summer until 2022.

“The spirit of the Bandshell Concert Series has always been to provide excellent, diverse, world-class arts and entertainment to the community, free of charge," said Berks Arts executive director Justin Heimbecker. “This new partnership with the Fightin’ Phils allows us to re-imagine this beloved program while maintaining the integrity of the Bandshell Concert Series, all within the City of Reading and County of Berks.”

“In addition to baseball, live music has always been a part of the R-Phils’ affordable family entertainment experience," said Reading Fightin Phils general manager Scott Hunsicker. "Berks Summer Fest is an excellent opportunity to continue our commitment to hosting live music at FirstEnergy Stadium.”

In addition to the concerts, families can enjoy food stands in the concourse. There will be games and other activities for children, as well as the R-Phils Phunland.

Sponsor Supportive Concepts for Families is planning a friendly corn hole competition to raise money for a van to transport their clients with mobility challenges to events.

Additionally, Helping Harvest food bank will have a collection bin for food donations onsite. Guests are encouraged to donate approved items.

For more information about Berks Summer Fest, visit berksarts.org/summerfest